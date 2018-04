Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

EMV commemorates centenary of WWI cessation with War & Peace

Broadway World featured a preview of War and Peace: The Tallis Scholars at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts at UBC.

A renowned vocal ensemble will perform a programme commemorating the centenary of the end of the First World War.