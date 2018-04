Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC panel examines how academic institutions can reduce drug use stigma

CBC reported on a UBC panel that examined how academic institutions can reduce stigma of drug use.

“I often think in my practice, ‘Are patients not telling me about their substance use patterns or am I not asking the right questions?'” said Gurdeep Parhar, executive associate dean, clinical partnerships and professionalism with UBC’s faculty of medicine, and one of the panellists.