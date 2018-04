Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Self-taught carpenter building a whole new skill set in adulthood

Metro News interviewed Shauna Butterwick, a professor emerita of adult education at UBC, for a story about learning new skills in adulthood.

She discussed the internet-fuelled increase in adult learning.