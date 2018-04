Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kelowna philanthropists donate $1.25M to UBCO expansion

Global reported on a donation from former senator Ross Fitzpatrick and his wife to UBC’s Okanagan campus.

The couple donated $1.25 million and the great hall at UBCO’s new Teaching and Learning Centre and will be named the D. Ross Fitzpatrick Great Hall.

