Rainboots make 8-year-old happy … but they’re not for him

A Globe and Mail story on a project to raise money to help people in need mentioned research by UBC psychology professor Elizabeth Dunn.

Dunn’s study found that giving even modest amounts of money makes people happier than spending it on themselves.