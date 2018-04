Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New UBC study measures community response to tsunami threats

UBC students led by Ryan Reynolds of the school of community and regional planning will conduct a survey to learn how residents reacted to the tsunami warning on Jan. 23 in Port Alberni, CBC reported.

The study’s goal is to create more resilient coastal communities in B.C.