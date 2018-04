Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fisheries emissions rising despite recent efforts: UBC study

CBC highlighted a UBC study that found a shift to harvesting crustaceans like shrimp and lobster is feeding a growing carbon footprint for the world’s fisheries.

“We know that a lot of fisheries have been working to decrease their fuel consumption. It’s a big cost to fisheries, so there’s an economic incentive to do that,” said Robert Parker, the study’s lead author and a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries.