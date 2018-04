Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cynthia Nixon’s got politician hair

The New York Post cited UBC research about women in power for an article about actor Cynthia Nixon’s new haircut following her decision to run for governor of New York.

Researchers found that 35 per cent of female U.S. senators are blondes.