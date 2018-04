Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The NDA government’s Ujjwala scheme is not a failure

Abhishek Kar, a UBC PhD candidate, co-wrote an op-ed for Hindustan Times about liquefied petroleum gas cylinders (LPGs) among poor households.

“There are seasonal disincentives to using LPGs, such as heating energy demands and solid fuel abundance — functions that cannot be met using an LPG,” Kar wrote.