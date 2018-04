Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How MBA students can get more international experience

U.S. News & World Report reported on M2M, a new initiative involving the UBC Sauder School of Business, HKUST Business School in Hong Kong, HEC Paris, and Brazil’s FGV Escola de Administração de Empresas de São Paulo.

Students will be able to simultaneously earn master’s degrees at two of the participating schools in a two-year program.