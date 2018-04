Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fighting over chores is common cause of divorce

Business Insider U.K. highlighted a working paper from researchers at UBC and Harvard Business School.

According to the paper, “in one nationally representative study of new divorcees in the US, 25 per cent of respondents cited ‘disagreements about housework’ as the number one reason for their divorce.”