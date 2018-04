Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fake news, partisan news, mainstream media

Stephen J. A. Ward, a UBC journalism lecturer, spoke to Salon for an article about different types of journalism.

“We need a much more sophisticated way of thinking about types of media than the old way of either you’re totally objective or you’re not,” he said.