Charitable giving by corporations is also about getting: New study

The New York Times reported on an economic analysis about how corporate America is spreading its philanthropic wealth.

UBC academics Matilde Bombardini and Francesco Trebbi worked with other researchers to examine charity donations linked to members of Congress.