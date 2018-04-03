Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC and Musqueam to reveal bilingual street signs Media Advisories

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 4, 10 a.m.

Location: Jack Poole Hall at the Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre, 6163 University Blvd. Map: http://bit.ly/2FY4EM8

Parking: North Parkade | Map: https://bit.ly/2GUDjbq

Event details: UBC will unveil new bilingual street signs that acknowledge and respect the traditional territory of the Musqueam people.

The signs on nine major campus streets supplement English names with names in hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓, the traditional language of the Musqueam people. Language experts from the Musqueam community will provide pronunciations and explain their traditional approach to place-naming during a brief walking tour of several sign locations. For example, University Boulevard received the name šxʷyəθəstəm – “place for traditional instruction” in hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓.

The hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ names are written in a phonetic alphabet developed with linguists to represent sounds used in oral languages.

More information: http://bit.ly/2GP4FzS

Interviews: