South America’s Patagonia icefields are beautiful and in trouble

Forbes quoted Michele Koppes, a UBC glaciologist, about the speed of glacial retreat in South America.

Koppes said “the glaciers of Patagonia are some of the most temperate, fastest, and most erosive glaciers on Earth.”