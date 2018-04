Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

See how fish get from coral reefs to your aquarium tank

National Geographic reported on work by UBC researchers that examined how fish end up in aquarium tanks.

“This is the first project that synthesizes the journey of the aquatic trade,” said team member Andrea Reid, a fish biologist and PhD candidate at UBC and Carleton University.