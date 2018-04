Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fighting over chores? Spend some money, save the marriage

The New York Times reported on research by scholars at UBC and the Harvard Business School.

Researchers found that people who spent more money on timesaving services were more satisfied with their relationships.

Bustle also highlighted the UBC study.