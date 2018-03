Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

OAA jury selects 20 Design Excellence finalists

The UBC Aquatics Centre is a finalist for the Ontario Association of Architects Design Excellence Awards, Journal of Commerce reported.

The centre is one of 20 finalists.