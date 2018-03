Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How a fake tree could solve a B.C. port’s pesky gull problem

The Canadian Press cited UBC research in an article about B.C.’s seagull problem.

The 2015 study found the population of seagulls in the Georgia Strait had dropped by half since the 1980s, due to diminishing food sources.

The CP story appeared on CTV.