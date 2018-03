Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada 150 research chairs draw scientists fleeing Trump, Brexit

The Globe and Mail reported on researchers who moved to Canada following political issues in other countries.

Judith Mank, an expert in the genomics of diversity, will move her laboratory from University College London to UBC.