Water management in metro Vancouver

Oscar Zapata, a postdoctoral fellow with the school of community and regional planning at UBC, was interviewed on Roundhouse Radio about water supply.

He talked about the water crises in other parts of the world including Cape Town in South Africa and recommended better water management to avert a potential crisis in metro Vancouver. These measures would include universal water metering to reduce demand, and improving water infrastructure.