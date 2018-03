Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New heroin treatment could save lives and money: Study

Richmond News reported on a study including UBC researchers that examined a new treatment for people with severe addictions to opioids.

Nick Bansback, lead study author and a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health said the results “suggest that injectable hydromorphone, a legally approved pain-management drug, reduce mortality, increase the quality of life and saves overall costs when compared to methadone alone.”