Khalistan: “A terrible beauty is born”

Dhillon Anokh Singh Dhillon, a first-year medical student at UBC’s faculty of medicine, wrote an op-ed for the Toronto Star about Khalistan, a Sikh separatist movement.

“Whether Khalistan becomes a reality or not depends on the will of the people of Punjab and the maturity of Indian democracy,” he wrote.