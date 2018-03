Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Indigenous B.C. treaties, recordings added to Canada’s first UNESCO memory register

A Canadian Press story mentioned Ida Halpern, a former UBC instructor, in a story about a ceremony that added recordings of traditional First Nations’ songs to Canada’s national memory register.

Halpern, who travelled to remote West Coast villages to record Indigenous music, taught music appreciation courses at UBC.

The CP story appeared in the Globe and Mail, Metro News, Times Colonist, and Surrey Now-Leader.