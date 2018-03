Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For Japanese students, a university up north is worth considering

The Japan Times mentioned UBC in a story about studying at Canadian universities.

The article reported UBC is one of the top three schools in Canada and took the number 34 spot in the Times Higher Education World University rankings.