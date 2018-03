Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Democracy focus for UBCO debate

The Kelowna Daily Courier reported on a debate involving students from UBC’s Okanagan campus.

The debate resolution at the 5th annual Roger Watts Debate is the following: Be it resolved that western democracies are failing.