Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘Cellared in Canada’ erased from Canadian wine labels

Business in Vancouver reported that the Canadian government banned the term “cellared in Canada” on wine labels following a wine-leaders forum involving UBC.

The campaign to get the ban gained ground after a partnership between UBC and B.C.’s wine industry received a $630,000 grant from Western Economic Diversification Canada.