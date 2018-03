Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. speculation tax changed to exempt Gulf Islands

The Vancouver Sun mentioned a tax plan proposed by academics from UBC and Simon Fraser University.

The article reported the recent speculation tax endorsed by the NDP seems to be a variant of a tax plan first proposed by the researchers.