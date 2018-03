Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ibuprofen could ‘eliminate’ Alzheimer’s disease: Scientists

The Daily Mail reported on a UBC study that found ibuprofen could prevent Alzheimer’s disease.

The scientists recommend people undergo a saliva test at around 55 to evaluate their risk of getting Alzheimer’s, and then take ibuprofen if necessary.

