New moms still wary of exposing infants to peanuts

Health Day reported on UBC research that found many new moms prefer to delay giving peanuts to their babies even though doctors recommend an early introduction to the food.

“Food allergies are scary, so it’s understandable that parents would hesitate to introduce a food they might see as dangerous,” said Edmond Chan, study co-author and head of the division of allergy and immunology in UBC’s department of pediatrics.

