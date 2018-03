Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Voices of Muslim Women: VMW Awards Gala

Indo-Canadian Voice highlighted the upcoming Voices of Muslim Women Awards Gala co-hosted by Ayesha S. Chaudhry, Canada Research Chair in Religion, Law and Social Justice at UBC.

The event will feature a screening of locally produced films, and an awards ceremony honouring achievements and contributions of local Muslim women.