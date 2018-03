Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sea-sponge derivatives inhibit, attack growth of HIV in infected cells

The Vancouver Sun reported on a study from Simon Fraser University that involved work by Raymond Andersen, a UBC chemist.

Six compounds from sea-sponges identified as HIV inhibitors by SFU researchers were selected from a field of 252 compounds supplied by Andersen.

The story also appeared in The Province.