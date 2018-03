Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canucks to stage fan blitz as team limps into final home stand

James Brander, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to Global about the Vancouver Canucks’ push to entice fans to games.

Brander said the introduction of new fan-focused events at games shows the team is struggling.