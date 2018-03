Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Princess Diana, Prince Charles commemorative stamps released; what about Meghan, Prince Harry?

Ross King, the head of UBC’s Asian studies department, was interviewed for a story in the International Business Times about commemorative stamps of Princess Diana released by North Korea.

He said he thinks North Korea won’t release commemorative stamps of the other royal couples.