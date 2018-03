Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nearly 100 pipeline protesters were arrested this week

Hadi Dowlatabadi, a professor at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability who studies global markets and resources, spoke to Vice about the Kinder Morgan pipelines projects.

Dowlatabadi said the viability of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion may be more uncertain than the company has let on.