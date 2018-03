Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Meditation can help you have better sex, study suggests

Evening Standard U.K. reported on a study co-authored by Lori A. Brotto, a UBC psychologist and professor.

The study found that “women with meditation experience have higher scores related to arousal, lubrication, orgasm and desire than women with no meditation experience.”

The story also appeared on Yahoo and similar stories appeared on International Business Times India, Tech Times, and Refinery 29.