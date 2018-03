Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Job creation and lingering activism: Experts on LNG tax breaks

CBC interviewed Kathryn Harrison, a UBC political scientist, after Premier John Horgan announced that tax breaks will be available for a potential $40 billion LNG terminal in Kitimat.

“All governments like to entice big investment and create lots of jobs. The NDP is no different in that respect despite what they might have said in opposition to the Liberals,” she said.