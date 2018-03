Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Finland is happiest country based on World Happiness Report

CBC reported on the 2018 World Happiness Report rankings, which was co-edited by John Helliwell, a UBC professor emeritus of economics.

“Although immigrants come from countries with very different levels of happiness, their reported life evaluations converge towards those of other residents in their new countries,” Helliwell said.

The report was also featured in the Vancouver Sun.