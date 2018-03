Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Experts call for transparency around how political parties mine data

The Canadian Press quoted Alfred Hermida, a UBC digital media scholar, for a story about political parties mining data.

He said political campaigns have been getting more targeted for years as the raw power of data analytics and computing grows.

The CP story appeared on iPolitics, News 1130, Castanet, in the Globe and Mail and Toronto Star.