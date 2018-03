Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Disabled urged to exercise

Castanet reported on research by Kathleen Martin Ginis, a professor with UBC’s faculty of medicine and UBC Okanagan’s faculty of health and social development.

Martin Ginis and colleagues outline the effects of physical activity interventions and the factors that influence them for people with physical disabilities.