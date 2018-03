Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada caught in the crossfire of Trump’s trade war with China

Paul Evans, a UBC professor at the Institute of Asian Research and Liu Institute for Global Issues, spoke to the Globe and Mail for an article about Donald Trump’s declaration of a trade war with China.

Evans said he doesn’t know how Canada could protect itself from the related fallout.