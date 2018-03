Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

‘Walking up’ to a troubled student won’t stop school shootings

The Daily Beast interviewed Wendy Roth, a UBC professor of sociology, about factors that play a role in the motivations behind why a person carries out a shooting.

She said factors include the shooter’s marginality and feelings of exclusion.