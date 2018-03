Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trade fight

CBC interviewed Wenran Jiang, a senior fellow with UBC’s Institute of Asian Research, about Donald Trump’s plans to level tariffs on Chinese imports.

Jiang said the rest of the world disagrees with Trump’s plans.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.