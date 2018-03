Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lump on man’s hand triggered by a trip to the dentist

The Daily Mail reported on a study published by two UBC doctors about a man who found a lump in his hand and was diagnosed with a deadly heart infection.

Bashaar Alibrahim and George Wharmby wrote that the infection was “possibly related to poor oral hygiene and a recent dental procedure.”