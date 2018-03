Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

‘Island of Death’: Canada’s forgotten racist leper colony

Henry Yu, a UBC history professor who researches historical racism in Canada, spoke with Vice for a story about a racist leper colony that existed in B.C.’s Gulf Islands.

He explained how D’Arcy Island is a dark spot in Canadian history.