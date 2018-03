Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

Taylor Owen, a UBC journalism professor, was interviewed on Global about Facebook facing scrutiny over how well it guards user privacy.

Owen discussed if people should reconsider how they engage with the social media platform.