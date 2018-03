Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

CHIME begins its cosmic search

Astronomy Magazine featured the inauguration of a new digital telescope which is a joint venture among UBC, the University of Toronto, McGill University and the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory.

Mark Halpern, a UBC professor of physics and astronomy, discussed some research objectives made possible by the telescope.