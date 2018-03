Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sex workers need workplace regulations to improve safety: Study

Indo-Canadian Voice highlighted a UBC nursing study that examined risk factors sex workers face and the strategies they use to address risks in their work.

Vicky Bungay, lead researcher and the Canada Research Chair in Gender, Equity and Community Engagement at UBC, said the study showed that workers are creative in reducing or reacting to violence, but their efforts are limited by the lack of legal and public health protections for sex workers.