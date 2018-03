Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In the #MeToo era, ethics training gains urgency

The Globe and Mail interviewed Darren Dahl, director of the Robert H. Lee Graduate School at the UBC Sauder School of Business, in a story about ethics training.

Dahl discussed how Sauder moved a course in ethics and sustainability to the front of its full-time MBA program.