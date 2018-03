Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fighting for a Vancouver that puts people first

The Tyee interviewed Paul Kershaw, a policy professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and the Human Early Learning Partnership, about the advocacy group called Generation Squeeze.

He explained how the group’s goal is to restore housing affordability forever.